Alexis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $166,059,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after buying an additional 654,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $88,062,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

