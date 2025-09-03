AlTi Global Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 299.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

