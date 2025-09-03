AlTi Global Inc. Buys 2,400 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc. owned 1.07% of Heritage Commerce worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 137,274 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 525,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas A. Sa purchased 20,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $629.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

