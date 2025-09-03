FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF $EIPX is AlTi Global Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,392 shares during the period. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF comprises about 2.8% of AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 0.27% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $106,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIPX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 123,641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,394,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIPX opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.20. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

