AlTi Global Inc. Sells 27,608 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

AlTi Global Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,608 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AEP opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

