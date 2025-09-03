AlTi Global Inc. Sells 4,149 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 38,416.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,518,533,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,689,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,321,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $349.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.17.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock worth $25,213,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

