Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 433.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

Shares of CCJ opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

