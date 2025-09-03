AlTi Global Inc. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,428 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 18.4% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $329.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,564 shares of company stock valued at $49,396,070 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.