Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,731 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 41.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

