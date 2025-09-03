Royal Bank of Canada Has $120.23 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.61% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $120,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,741,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,265,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,374,000 after acquiring an additional 119,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 112,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.