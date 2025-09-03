Analyzing 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

1mage Software has a beta of 4.16, meaning that its share price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Micron Technology 18.41% 13.60% 8.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1mage Software and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 1mage Software and Micron Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Micron Technology $25.11 billion 5.28 $778.00 million $5.55 21.35

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 1mage Software and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 0.00 Micron Technology 1 5 21 2 2.83

Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $147.54, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Summary

Micron Technology beats 1mage Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

