Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.7%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.38. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

