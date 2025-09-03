Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $6.18

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.4167.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

