Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) vs. Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Financial Contrast

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 4 1 2.86 Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.96%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Bonterra Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $30.30 billion 2.20 $4.46 billion $2.82 11.34 Bonterra Energy $204.33 million 0.45 $7.45 million ($0.13) -19.54

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 19.00% 19.67% 9.59% Bonterra Energy -2.57% -1.22% -0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Bonterra Energy on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

