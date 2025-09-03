Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.5882.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,043 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $181,779.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,476.75. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,143 shares of company stock valued at $239,061. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 419.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 292.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

