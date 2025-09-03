Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 328,585 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,585 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $128,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $14,612,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

