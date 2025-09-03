First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $126,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,836,000 after buying an additional 352,687 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 463,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after buying an additional 209,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 236,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

