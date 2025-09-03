Sony Corporation $SONY Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Sony worth $133,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

