Royal Bank of Canada Has $144.77 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $144,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.93.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.