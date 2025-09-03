MAI Capital Management Trims Position in CSX Corporation $CSX

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after buying an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,644 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,133,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,456,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,518 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 1.0%

CSX stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

