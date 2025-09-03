Royal Bank of Canada Has $153.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $153,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

