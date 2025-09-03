Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 243,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 106,236 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 884,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 120,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,473.40. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

