JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,929 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.64% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $159,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

