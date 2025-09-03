Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

PMAY opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $38.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

