MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 507 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,501.81. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,560.07. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.80. MGE Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

