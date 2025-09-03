Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

