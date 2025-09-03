William Blair Has Positive Estimate for BMY FY2027 Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.29. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,752,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

