Q2 EPS Estimates for J. M. Smucker Lowered by William Blair

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued on Monday, September 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,570 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

