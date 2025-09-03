Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARIS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $33.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,319,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

