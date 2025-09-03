Informa’s (INF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 975.

Get Informa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INF

Informa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 865.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 634.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 911.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 854.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 801.87. The company has a market capitalization of £11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,738.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 30.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Informa had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Informa will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informa

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 406,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 865, for a total transaction of £3,519,996.40. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Informa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.