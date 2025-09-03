FRP Advisory Group’s (FRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.41% from the stock’s previous close.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Down 0.1%

FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 136.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.30. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP Advisory Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 30.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FRP Advisory Group will post 10.5042017 EPS for the current year.

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider Gavin Jones sold 44,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137, for a total transaction of £60,389.60. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.

