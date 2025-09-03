Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 153 to GBX 157 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Begbies Traynor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 152.33.

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 117.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3,104.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.08 and a 1-year high of GBX 128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts expect that Begbies Traynor Group will post 10.1495972 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Fry sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124, for a total transaction of £138,880. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

