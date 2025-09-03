Shore Capital Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 7.1%

WOSG stock opened at GBX 341.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 315 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.82. The stock has a market cap of £785.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,504.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 41.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Watches of Switzerland Group had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watches of Switzerland Group will post 42.739726 EPS for the current year.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering.

