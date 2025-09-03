CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CGON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

CG Oncology Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CGON stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 3,957.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 1,051.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

