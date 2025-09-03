SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,258. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $443,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,375. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

