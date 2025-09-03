Vident Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $241,789,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in PTC by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after acquiring an additional 844,418 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PTC by 13,184.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 345,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,517,000 after acquiring an additional 342,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $59,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PTC opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Get Our Latest Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.