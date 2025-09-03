Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 13,235 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 215.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,181,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortive by 28.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 504,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Fortive by 20.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 117.6% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 27,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Fortive Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

