Organon & Co. $OGN Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,914,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after buying an additional 290,134 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 249,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Organon & Co.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.