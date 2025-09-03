Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.07 Million in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In related news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total value of $1,298,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,331.80. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total value of $159,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,568.30. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,884. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.50.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.1%

CVCO opened at $524.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.70. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.46 and a 52 week high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

