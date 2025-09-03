Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,363,000 after purchasing an additional 903,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alkermes by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,689,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alkermes by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Alkermes Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

