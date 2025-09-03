Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

