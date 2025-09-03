Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,288,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,984,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,439.8% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 94,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.