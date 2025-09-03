Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 100.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 68.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $115.68 and a one year high of $225.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day moving average of $139.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

View Our Latest Report on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.