The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 579 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $270.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.92 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,597 shares of company stock worth $7,301,182. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

