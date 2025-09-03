Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $233,000 in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $73,782,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $46,822,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $22,588,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $18,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Nebius Group Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -115.30 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

