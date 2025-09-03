Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $253.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 212,534 shares in the company, valued at $46,810,613.50. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $3,425,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 531,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,054,379.50. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,777 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

