Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 207,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 53,046 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $591.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($2.70). Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -64.71%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

