Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 590.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,742,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 80,736 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,993,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $555,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,064.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,589 shares of company stock valued at $847,277. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

