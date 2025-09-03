Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AS. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 341.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 799,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 618,632 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1,757.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 206,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AS opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC set a $50.00 price target on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

