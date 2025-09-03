Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Stake Boosted by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 14.7% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.